Madisonville continues to rebuild two weeks after tornado

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A major ministry in Madisonville is fully operational again just weeks after a tornado destroyed the Son-Shine Outreach Center.

Two weeks after a tornado destroyed the Son-Shine Outreach Center, they are back up and running at a new facility and offering all their services again.

The cleanup will take a long time for some of the businesses and homes hit by the EF-1 tornado, but for a few it’s much faster than they could have hoped or prayed.

“Everything, it says, ‘Everything in God’s time’ and usually we’re waiting on God’s time. But this time it’s just been, he has moved so fast for us,” said Lisa Wamsley, Son-Shine Outreach Center Coordinator.

Wamsley says they couldn’t have started offering full services so quickly without the community, their volunteers and staff.

“We’ve got a phone. People are calling for appointments. We’re back doing utilities and rent and the food pantry’s open. We did about 50 families through food pantry last week. We’re moving forward I guess,” she said.

The city’s brush pile continues to pile up with damaged trees, while homes and businesses prepare for repairs.

FEMA finished their assessment of the damage last week. City Manager Fabice Kabona says 106 properties were damaged including homes and businesses.

“Five were deemed completely destroyed and 15 were deemed majorly impacted,” said Kabona. “We just have to wait until we hear if we qualify for the assistance.”

For now, Madisonville is turning to each other for help.

“I can’t say how often enough how blessed we’ve been by the community,” said Wamsley.

The Son-Shine Outreach Center is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can also call them at (936) 348-5282. Their new location is at 1300 North May Street.

The city manager tells us it could take a month to hear from FEMA if they qualify for assistance.

He said they are not expecting any other government assistance at this time, even with Gov. Greg Abbott issuing a disaster declaration for Madison county.

The Son-Shine Outreach Center website is here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.