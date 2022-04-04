Mayor Mooney provides updates on City of College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mayor Mooney was live on BVTM Monday morning to discuss the progress he is seeing both internally and economically in College Station.

At a government level, Mooney says the citizen’s bond advisory committee is hard at work. “This committee will help identify and prioritize potential city capital improvement projects that will be funded through a voter-approved bond issue to be placed on the ballot in November of 2022,” according to The City of College Station’s website.

“They are meeting now almost on a weekly basis and coming up with recommendations,” said Mooney. “They look at the costs of each one. They rank them as what is most important for them, and then that will come back to the council and the council will take a look at the list and add some and may delete some.”

To learn more about this volunteer-based committee and what current members are serving on it for 2022, click here.

When asked about economic growth in College Station, Mooney says the city did not plummet during the pandemic and stayed in decent shape, which is appealing to businesses looking to come to the area.

“College Station is a pretty good, stable place to be,” said Mooney.

View the video above to see the full interview.

