Some Wellborn lanes closed for three weeks due to railroad project

Commuters using Wellborn road might have to find a different route for the next three weeks.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Commuters using Wellborn road might have to find a different route for the next three weeks. The inside lanes of Wellborn form Navarro to Rock Prairie will be closed as work begins to move the railroad crossing from Cain Road to Deacon Drive.

The City of College Station says moving the train crossing will ease backed-up traffic on Wellborn Road and bottlenecks at the crossing. The Cain Road crossing will be closed and new crossing, south of Cain Road, will be constructed with the extension of Deacon Drive from Wellborn Road to the Barracks.

The new intersection will have traffic signals and include turn lanes in every direction, according to the city.

