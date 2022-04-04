Advertisement

Three-vehicle crash on Highway 30 leaves one dead

A crash involving three vehicles on April 2 left one person dead, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers report
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A crash involving three vehicles on April 2 left one person dead, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers report.

Around 9:20 p.m., a 2018 Nissan passenger car was traveling westbound and both a 2016 Jeep SUV and a 2020 Kia SUV were traveling eastbound on Highway 30. DPS says the Nissan tried to pass another vehicle traveling westbound by moving into the eastbound lane, resulting in the Nissan side-swiping the Jeep. The Nissan then went into a side skid, according to DPS, and was then struck on the passenger side by the Kia.

The 21-year-old driver of the Nissan, Marissa Minor of Bryan, was pronounced dead on the scene by Brazos County Justice of the Peace Kenny Elliott.

The driver of the jeep and the passenger were uninjured. The driver of the Kia and three minor passengers were taken to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital with “non-incapacitating injuries,” according to DPS.

DPS is still investigating the crash.

