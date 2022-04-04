Two windows for severe weather through very early Tuesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Severe storms are expected across portions of the state today. The question is, will we find any in the Brazos Valley before the sun rises on Tuesday?

While far from a guarantee, this afternoon and especially tonight need to be monitored for a severe risk, especially north and east. (KBTX)

The setup: A trough of low pressure sweeps across the area today into tonight. As moisture spills into the state of Texas ahead of this, some breaks in the clouds could be enough of a trigger to pop up an afternoon storm or two. Any storm that does that could carry a severe potential, with wind and hail (isolated tornado) being the main threat. At the moment, we think clouds will keep a lid on the atmosphere, and aside from a stray storm, we likely just see scattered passing showers through the afternoon.

Then, we turn our attention north as expected storms move east and south.

The severe risk is MUCH higher in this region, but the line between no storms and big storms could be razor thin as we move into the overnight hours. Generally, the farther north and east you are, the higher chance that you’re impacted by these storms.

Timing: If clouds break early this afternoon, a round of storms could spark up, but that looks isolated at the moment, if any. The better chance for more widespread activity (especially north/east) will be after 10pm tonight through the very early morning hours Tuesday.

For now, plan the evening as you would, just make sure you have a couple different ways to receive weather alerts overnight, knowing you’ll likely be asleep when storms roll through. If rumbles/wind wakes you up, check your PinPoint App, on air, or on social media and we’ll give you the latest.

Temperatures warm to about 90 degrees Tuesday ahead of the next front, then we bring the cooler, drier, and WINDY air to finish the week, which will lead to elevated fire danger through Friday afternoon.

