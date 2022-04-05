Aggies return home to host Texas State Tuesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M begins the second half of the regular-season slate Tuesday when the Aggies host the No. 15 Texas State Bobcats in a 6:32 pm contest on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

ABOUT THE AGGIES

Texas A&M (16-11) boasts one of the nation’s most experienced hitters in Dylan Rock. The UTSA transfer ranks 18th among active NCAA Division I players with 753 at-bats. He ranks fifth among active players in runs (171), seventh in doubles (52), 10th in hits (243), 12th in total bases (368), 23rd in games played (201) and 28th in RBI (135). Over the last 14 games, Rock is batting .431 (25-for-58) with 18 runs, five doubles, seven home runs, 20 RBI and five stolen bases. On the season, Rock is hitting .358 (29-for-81) with six home runs, six doubles, 21 RBI and 20 runs. He leads the team with eight stolen bases on the season.

Aggie bats have picked up steam the last 11 games, hitting at a .317 clip with a .389 on-base percentage and .506 slugging percentage, clubbing 25 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs in the span.

Jack Moss leads the attack early in the season, batting .379 with a .447 on-base percentage, both team highs. He has reached base in the last 23 games and in 26 of the 27 games this season. On the season, he has a team-high 13 multi-hit games. In addition to batting average and on-base percentage, he leads the team in hits (39) and RBI (22).

SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS

The Bobcats are one of the most improved teams in 2022. After finishing 21-36 last season, Texas State currently own a 23-6 overall record with an 8-1 league ledger to sit atop the Sun Belt Conference standings.

SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M and Texas State have met 60 times with the Aggies holding the series lead, 46-14. The Maroon & White have clashed with the Bobcats yearly since 1987, with the exception of 2015 and 2020. The Aggies began the all-time series hot, winning the first 12 games. As of late, Texas A&M has claimed six of the last seven games. The Aggies beat the Bobcats 8-4 in San Marcos and 4-0 at Blue Bell Park in 2021. Austin Bost hit a two-run home run in both games. In the second game, Jonathan Childress (5.0 IP) and Chris Weber (4.0) combined to five-hit Texas State in the shutout.

