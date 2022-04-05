Brazos County experiencing challenges filling jailer positions

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County is looking to hire men and women to fill their open jailer positions at the detention center. In all, there’s about 20 vacancies.

“We’ve been seeing that trend for almost the last two years so, since COVID kicked in a lot of different factors play in to that and that’s just to put it in reference for you. We have four security shifts that have about 20 officers on each one. So we’re running with three shifts worth of folks and desperately need some help,” said Kevin Stuart, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy of Corrections.

Stuart said they are competing against the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and other corrections centers around the state.

“All different law enforcement agencies and correctional agencies are in kind of the same predicament in the state and in the country with staffing shortages and so we’re all competing for the same candidates,” he said.

Jailer jobs in the county start at $19.52 an hour.

“No training is necessary. We provide all the training here within their first 12 months. You do a three week jail school that we host at our facility, so we take care of all your training for you,” said Jenifer Brandhuber, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Recruiter.

The sheriff’s office is working on advertising, recruiting events and how much they pay to fill these positions.

“We’re hoping to address some of that in the upcoming budget to get competitive,” said Stuart.

The jail currently has close to 600 inmates.

The Sheriff’s Office will have a job fair on May 21 with the Juvenile Detention Center to recruit more candidates. It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Juvenile Center.

