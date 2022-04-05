Bryan United Little League holding hamburger plate fundraiser

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s Little League baseball time again and Bryan United Little League is getting ready to kick off their spring 2022 season.

To help raise funds for equipment, player sponsorships, and jerseys they are holding a hamburger plate fundraiser on Saturday, April 9 at Travis Fields at Midtown Park. Brenda Galvan, a Bryan United Little League volunteer and grandparent of two players, joined First News at Four to share more about their fundraising efforts.

The meal they are selling is $10 and includes a hamburger, chips, a cookie, and a drink. They will offer the meals from 12 pm until 4 pm.

According to Galvan, it is a struggle to find sponsors, and “when businesses don’t sponsor the league has to step up.”

Unfortunately, a lot of their equipment was lost due to rain damage.

However, despite these challenges, the kids are excited about the upcoming season and can’t wait to start playing at the new Travis Fields.

