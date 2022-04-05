Bush School hosting Oaxacan artisans for global engagement collective

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Oaxaca, Mexico is renowned for its artisan craft, and Tuesday one artisan from the city made their way to College Station.

The Bush School of Government and Public Service Master of Public Service and Administration Capstone program at Texas A&M University is hosting Vida Nueva Women’s artisan collective until April 9, through a global engagement grant and partnership with community organizations.

Vida Nueva provides women in Oaxaca the opportunity to financially support themselves and their families. They’re known for their weaving, but they also educate their community about issues like domestic and family violence, drugs and alcohol.

Pastora Reyes, co-founder and leader of the cooperative, will showcase her collective from Vida Nueva, attend cultural and artistic events and engage with the community.

“I am just extremely happy for this opportunity. It feels like a dream to be here and share my culture and life with the community College Station,” said Reyes.

Dr. William Brown, Professor at the Bush School of Government and Public Service, said this is a great way to expand perspectives and expose the people of the Brazos Valley to different communities around the world.

“How do we think about making a difference? I mean this is positive, we’re at the Bush School thinking about how we can help public service and make our community healthy and safe and vibrant,” Brown said.

The professor said he couldn’t be happier with Reyes in town.

“The belief she has and what they’ve done... It’s been a fight. Right? This idea that women are going to become economically independent. We’re going to engage in commercial activities...The group of Vida Nueva women are so powerful through the bad times and the good,” said Brown.

Joshua Feldman, a member of the Capstone program at the Bush School, said his group worked and waited all year to bring Reyes in for the collective.

“They have awesome goods,” said Feldman. “Some of the stuff they’ve made is all hand crafted. It’s very, very well priced.”

Although as amazing as the goods are, Feldman said the main goal of this international artisan program is to create a meaningful cultural exchange.

Brown said he encourages everyone to come out and meet Pastora Reyes.

“She’s a wonderful woman and a wonderful individual to have here,” Brown said.

All profits from the events this week will go to Vida Nueva.

