Caldwell students introduced to innovative science

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Experts call it the science of the 21st Century, and Caldwell Junior High students learned all about it Tuesday with the help Texas A&M health & kinesiology professor Jenna Yentes and her students.

“It is the ultimate STEM,” Yentes said. “We do science, technology, engineering and math all blended together into one field.”

That field is biomechanics, and Yentes describes it as the study of physics being applied to motion. This isn’t a healthcare profession, according to Yentes, but is similar to bioengineering where it serves fields like surgery and physical therapy.

“It’s a lot of fun to show the students how they use their bodies and how forces generate in their body and how they can use that to their advantage whether they’re an athlete, or a dancer, or playing an instrument or just going throughout your daily life,” Yentes said.

Tuesday was the first time students like Lucy Ferguson learned about biomechanics. The study was brought to life with activities that showed how much force is used in movements like walking, running and jumping.

“Whenever you’re running, you don’t want to go side to side, you want to go forwards and backward,” Ferguson said. “I didn’t know that.”

Biomechanics can also be life-changing and help speed up the healing process for things like an ACL tear. The professor said this could also be helpful when doing routine checkups at a doctor’s office because it could help identify and aid changes in the body before things get worse.

“Using biomechanics, you can figure out what’s the best rehab or what’s the best brace or even for ACL surgery, we’ve gone to which is the best way to prepare it,” Yentes said.

Along with teaching students about biomechanics, the Texas A&M professor hopes Tuesday’s lesson and activities exposed students to a possible career path they never thought of. To learn more about biomechanics, click here.

