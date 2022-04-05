Advertisement

Charges dropped for final Caldwell student accused of engaging in organized criminal activity

(Clay Falls)
By Adrienne DeMoss and Clay Falls
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The charges for the final Caldwell High School student-athlete facing felony charges for an incident on a bus trip last September have been dropped, according to paperwork signed by Judge John Youngblood and the Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey.

Milam County law enforcement originally issued warrants for Sophie Goodman, Marina Brinkman, Kadie Hartman, and Katherine Hart for indecency with a child by exposure on Oct. 27 after an incident where a student was partially undressed on a school bus. In November, a Milam County grand jury chose to indict the students on felony charges of engaging in organized criminal activity. Brinkman, Hartman, and Hart took a plea deal from the District Attorney’s Office in January and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unlawful restraint. The students received a $4,000 fine and one year of deferred adjudication.

Those same charges against Goodman have now been dismissed, according to defense attorney Craig Greening.

”Well I’m very proud of my client. My client was ready to go to trial in this case. A trial that could have resulted in sex offender registration, and because she believed in her innocence, she stayed tough. She’s been in DAEP classes ever since this thing started, now she gets to go back to school and she’s happy to be able to finish the semester. She’ll be attending the University of Texas next year as an undergraduate student,” said Greening.

According to the paperwork, there was insufficient evidence to obtain a conviction beyond a reasonable doubt for the fourth defendant.

The allegations happened near Cameron so Milam County investigators took lead on the case. The District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the case Tuesday morning.

