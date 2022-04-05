Advertisement

Claunch and Rock highlight Wednesday’s ‘Aggie Baseball Hour’

(KBTX)
By Thomas Dick / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Troy Claunch and Dylan Rock highlight the third installment of Texas A&M’s monthly radio show when ‘Aggie Baseball Hour with Jim Schlossnagle airs Wednesday, April 6 at Rudy’s BBQ at 504 Harvey Road in College Station.

Fans may join the Aggies in-person at Rudy’s BBQ from 7-8 p.m. or tune into the broadcast locally on NewsTalk1620 WTAW in Brazos Valley and worldwide inside the 12th Man Mobile app.

The show will also have live video streaming on the Texas A&M Baseball Facebook page. Find details at 12thMan.com/baseballhour.

Claunch is batting .310 with 14 runs, a team-high 10 doubles and 15 RBI. Rock leads the Aggies with seven home runs, 24 runs and nine stolen bases on the season. He is batting .347 with seven doubles and 22 RBI. Coach Schlossnagle will be joined by select players and guests for the one-hour show five times throughout the season. The show is hosted by Texas A&M baseball’s radio play-by-play broadcaster Andrew Monaco.

The show will highlight special features, questions from the audience and prizes each week for those in attendance during the 2022 campaign. 

The final show airs one more Thursday during the regular-season, including and May 12. The final show will air on a postseason date to be determined. It marks the first year for the ‘Aggie Baseball Hour’, brought to the airwaves by Learfield. 

FOLLOW THE AGGIESVisit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M baseball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M baseball team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieBaseball.

