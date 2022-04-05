College Station growth continues despite pandemic “dip” in business

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station is feeling very good about the future with new businesses and new residential areas popping up.

Stacey Vasquez, the City of College Station Economic Development Coordinator, said the pandemic halted some growth but stopped nothing.

“The amount of growth we’re experiencing is exciting. Although there was a little dip in business during the pandemic, College Station remains strong and always has been, so we are talking to new retailers and various companies pretty much on a daily basis on coming in and moving to College Station,” Vasquez said.

This includes many residential options coming to the southside and midtown areas.

“Currently under construction, we have Mission Ranch and we have Greens Prairie Reserve. We have the midtown development at Midtown City Center, so I mean there’s quite of a lot going on and more to come so we’re super excited about all the new residents that we’ll have here in the city,” she said. “I think we’re only going to see continued growth.”

She also said the future has a lot of new retail and dining options coming to the area.

“Gringos they’re planning to open this summer so they should be open pretty soon and then we have several other businesses, Crumbl Cookies I’m sure you know they just opened not too long ago so that’s been a big excitement, they opened in Jones Crossing. All around College Station, we have new businesses coming,” she said. “In century square obviously, Juanita’s is soon to be open at some point, Lick Honest Ice Cream is coming in there, across from Aggieland outfitters we have Tropical Smoothie coming and another Dutch Bros.”

In November 2021, a Costco location was announced hoping to be finished by the end of this year. But construction is looking ahead of schedule and the area could see this open shortly.

“They already have their foundation down; they’re rocking and rolling. I believe right now they’re anticipated opening is sometime this summer. Of course, that’s not set in stone, construction could always change but they’re definitely moving aggressively and we’re looking forward to their opening,” she said.

Vasquez said she’s also excited for a new swim school hoping to open next month called BCS Swim School. Kids starting ay 4-months-old can learn how to swim.

On Saturday, April 9, the city is holding Dine Around Jones Crossing. Businesses will be out promoting their goods with special discounts and activities. Tickets are $15.00 and the proceeds benefit the Aggieland Humane Society.

