Cooper Keeps Aggies in the Hunt at Silverado Showdown

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT
NAPA, Calif. – Texas A&M women’s golfer Hailee Cooper held a share of the lead after shooting a 3-under 69 in the first round of the Silverado Showdown Monday.

“Hailee’s [Cooper] round was great. That hole out on five gave her a lot of momentum. She has a lot of control right now and is playing great golf,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “This is a great course that is giving us a different look than what we are used to back home. We want to learn something every time we play, and this tournament is already giving us an opportunity to do that. Overall, we need to manage the course a little bit better and clean up some mental mistakes. We are right there and still have a lot of golf left.”

Cooper started on hole 10 and was 1-over heading into No. 16. The Montgomery, Texas native birdied 16 and 17 and then holed the par-5 fifth hole from 90 yards out to secure a share of first place. The senior transfer is knotted up with San Jose State’s Antonia Malate and Arizona State’s Alessandra Fanali. Cooper was the only golfer in the first day to record an eagle.

The No. 11 Aggies shot 6-over 294 in round one, on a day where low scores came at a premium. As a team, the Maroon & White placed third and stood behind No. 5 San Jose State (-1) and No. 2 Oregon (E).

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio tied for eighth after carding an even-72 round. The junior was one of 13 golfers to shoot par-or-better. Adela Cernousek started out shaky, after going 4-over on the back nine. The freshman would recover with three birdies after making the turn and finished the round tied for 30th.

Zoe Slaughter (+6) and Jennie Park (+10) rounded out the group tied for 59th and 81st, respectively.

Next Up

The Aggies will continue the Silverado Showdown on Tuesday at 10 a.m. CT.

PlaceTeam/PlayerRound 1Overall
3Texas A&M294 (+6)294 (+6)
T1Hailee Cooper69 (-3)69 (-3)
T8Blanca Fernández García-Poggio72 (E)72 (E)
T30Adela Cernousek75 (+3)75 (+3)
T59Zoe Slaughter78 (+6)78 (+6)
T81Jennie Park82 (+10)82 (+10)

Follow the Aggies

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWomensGolf.

