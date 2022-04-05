Advertisement

Dack Tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week

Texas A&M Softball
Texas A&M Softball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After a breakthrough performance at the plate last weekend, Texas A&M softball’s Katie Dack has been named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

The rookie led all Aggies at the dish, boasting a .667 batting average and 1.500 slugging percentage. Dack recorded her first career three-hit performance in Friday’s 18-0 victory over Abilene Christian, while scoring three runs. In Saturday’s win, Dack drew a career-high three walks, before adding her fourth double of the season on Sunday. Additionally, she has reached base safely in four-straight games.

Splitting time in the outfield and behind the plate last weekend, Dack recorded nine putouts and one assist, turning in a 1.000 fielding percentage to remain perfect defensively this season.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M hosts the University of Incarnate Word tonight at 5 p.m. before continuing its homestand this weekend with LSU. Tickets for tonight’s contest against the Cardinals are available for purchase at 12thMan.com/SoftballTickets.

