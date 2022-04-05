Advertisement

Drive for the Missing fundraiser will have golf, food, and fun

The Friday, April 22nd event will benefit Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley.
By Megan Calongne
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (AANBV) is hosting a fundraiser called Drive for the Missing. It will take place on Friday, April 22nd at Bigshots Golf. The event will have golf, food, a silent auction, and a raffle.

Six-person bays start at $600. Chuck Fleeger, the Executive Director of the AANBV, joined First News at Four to discuss the organization and its fundraiser.

AANBV is a nonprofit organization that serves the seven counties of the Brazos Valley region. They play a critical role in helping to find missing people in the area. They assist law enforcement and family members of the missing person in alerting the public and training on-site response.

“The goal is to try and raise as much money as we can to help build towards a sustainable model of funding so that we can be here through all the different incidents that occur and for years to come,” explained Fleeger.

For more information visit their website.

