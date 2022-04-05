Get muddy for a good cause! Gladiator Dash is back

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s One Army is hosting their main philanthropy event Gladiator Dash on Sunday, April 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazos Valley Off-Road Ranch.

Gladiator Dash is a three mile obstacle-integrated mud run. Philanthropy Chair Daniel Williams describes it as “a race that anyone can start and everyone can finish. From couch potatoes to marathon runners, whoever you are, you can complete this race.” To register for the race, click here. Prices range from $20 for anyone under 18 years old, $30 for students, $37 for non-students, and $40 for the endurance race.

Williams says 100% of the proceeds from this event will be donated to Still Creek Ranch, a place near and dear to the young men of One Army.

“Still Creek Ranch is our philanthropy. Everything that we do is for Still Creek,” Williams explained. “Every single meeting we stand up and say ‘strengthening mind, soul, and body to benefit Still Creek Ranch.”

“Still Creek Ranch takes kids out of crisis situations and gives them a home with good, Christian values, a good education, and where they have a family. It helps them to have a grounded foundation,” Philanthropy Chair Hunter Hackley said.

Every Friday, One Army has “Still Creek Fridays” where they visit with kids at the ranch.

“We play basketball, dodgeball, whatever it is, we just come out and try to be the best big brothers we can be,” Williams said, mentioning the Mentor Program One Army has with the boys at Still Creek Ranch.

Williams says his favorite part of Gladiator Dash is right after the last runner crosses the finish line.

“All of the kids from Still Creek get to run the race, and we run it with them. We’ve put in all of this hard work, and to see them laughing and smiling, and conquering these obstacles, like the obstacles in their lives, it’s just so cool. It shows us how big of an impact we can have on them. We can be a positive influence for them.”

Race Day includes live music, food trucks, and plenty of fun, so you can make a day of it!

Have you seen the One Army Gladiator Dash competition outside ZACH? Dr. Hurtado just topped the leaderboard! 😱 pic.twitter.com/LCnsfp4hm6 — TAMU Engineering (@TAMUEngineering) April 5, 2022

To learn more about Still Creek Ranch, click here.

If you aren’t able to register for the race, but would still like to support One Army and Still Creek Ranch, you can donate at this link.

For more on Gladiator Dash and its impact, watch the video below:

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.