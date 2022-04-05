Advertisement

Hearne man sentenced to life in prison for 2007 killing of Leon County man

Hollis Willingham was convicted of capital murder and will not be eligible for parole
Hollis Willingham
Hollis Willingham
By Heather Falls
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Hearne man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2007 death of a Normangee man.

Hollis Willingham was arrested in October 2020 and charged with the murder of Jim Craig Martin, 39.

Willingham was convicted and sentenced in the 369th District Court in Centerville and will not be eligible for parole.

Martin was reported missing by his mother on Aug. 7, 2007. Over the years, Texas Rangers believed Jim Craig was killed and his body dumped in a rural area of Leon, Madison or Brazos County but a body has never been located.

