High fire danger conditions expected behind Wednesday’s cold front

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Near-record warmth in place Tuesday afternoon will transition to a cooler, more seasonable feel for the second half of the work week after a cold front moves through the Brazos Valley Wednesday morning. Drier air will then quickly take over via a gusty north wind, creating elevated fire danger concerns Wednesday and Thursday.

WEDNESDAY

After starting off the morning in the muggy 60s with a few areas of fog, a cold front will push into the northern tier of the Brazos Valley around 7 a.m., moving south through the remainder of the morning. Winds flip in from the north as the front passes by, gusting upwards of 30-35 mph at times. The return of this gusty north wind will shove the moisture out of the Brazos Valley and send much drier air into the area in the front’s wake. Combine those two things together and elevated fire danger conditions will quickly become a concern, meaning outdoor burning should be avoided .

Avoid any activities that could spark an open flame & catch something on fire Wednesday & Thursday. (KBTX)

The Texas A&M Forest Service has placed the majority of the Brazos Valley under a “High” (3 out of 5) category for Wednesday, April 6th.

When the fire danger is high fires can start easily from most causes, and small fuels (such as grasses and needles) will ignite readily. Unattended campfires and brush fires are likely to escape. Fires will spread easily, with some areas of high-intensity burning on slopes or concentrated fuels. Fires can become serious and difficult to control unless they are put out while they are still small.

THURSDAY

As winds continue to gust up to 30 mph+ Thursday, additional fire danger conditions are slated to be a concern area-wide. The Texas A&M Forest Service has placed the majority of the Brazos Valley under a “Very High” (4 out of 5) category for Thursday, April 7th.

When the fire danger is very high fires will start easily from most causes. The fires will spread rapidly and have a quick increase in intensity, right after ignition. Small fires can quickly become large fires and exhibit extreme intensity, such as long-distance spotting and fire whirls. These fires can be difficult to control and will often become much larger and longer-lasting fires.

Along with Wednesday, Thursday will also be a day to avoid any outdoor burning, outdoor welding, open flames, or any activity that could create a spark and catch fire.

BURN BANS

As of Tuesday afternoon, Robertson County officials have enacted a Burn Ban, prohibiting outdoor burning until further notice. They join Walker County in the list of active Burn Bans in the Brazos Valley.

TEMPERATURES

After Wednesday’s front blows through, dry air and clear skies will make for a few chilly mornings followed by seasonable afternoons for the second half of the work week. Morning 40s by Thursday will transition to the mid 70s in the afternoons (with plenty of sunshine!) before temperatures climb their way back into the 80s this weekend.

After the front blows through, dry air and clear skies will make for a few chilly morning followed by seasonable afternoons for the second half of the work week. (KBTX)

