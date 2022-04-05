High fire danger conditions expected behind Wednesday’s cold front
Avoid outdoor burning both Wednesday and Thursday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Near-record warmth in place Tuesday afternoon will transition to a cooler, more seasonable feel for the second half of the work week after a cold front moves through the Brazos Valley Wednesday morning. Drier air will then quickly take over via a gusty north wind, creating elevated fire danger concerns Wednesday and Thursday.
WEDNESDAY
After starting off the morning in the muggy 60s with a few areas of fog, a cold front will push into the northern tier of the Brazos Valley around 7 a.m., moving south through the remainder of the morning. Winds flip in from the north as the front passes by, gusting upwards of 30-35 mph at times. The return of this gusty north wind will shove the moisture out of the Brazos Valley and send much drier air into the area in the front’s wake. Combine those two things together and elevated fire danger conditions will quickly become a concern, meaning outdoor burning should be avoided.
The Texas A&M Forest Service has placed the majority of the Brazos Valley under a “High” (3 out of 5) category for Wednesday, April 6th.
THURSDAY
As winds continue to gust up to 30 mph+ Thursday, additional fire danger conditions are slated to be a concern area-wide. The Texas A&M Forest Service has placed the majority of the Brazos Valley under a “Very High” (4 out of 5) category for Thursday, April 7th.
Along with Wednesday, Thursday will also be a day to avoid any outdoor burning, outdoor welding, open flames, or any activity that could create a spark and catch fire.
BURN BANS
As of Tuesday afternoon, Robertson County officials have enacted a Burn Ban, prohibiting outdoor burning until further notice. They join Walker County in the list of active Burn Bans in the Brazos Valley.
TEMPERATURES
After Wednesday’s front blows through, dry air and clear skies will make for a few chilly mornings followed by seasonable afternoons for the second half of the work week. Morning 40s by Thursday will transition to the mid 70s in the afternoons (with plenty of sunshine!) before temperatures climb their way back into the 80s this weekend.
