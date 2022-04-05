Advertisement

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Chloe Vaughn.

High School Senior has a 3.88 GPA and ranks 1st in her class.
By Paul Durbin
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Chloe Vaughn. The Iola High School Senior has a 3.88 GPA and ranks 1st in her class. She is on the honor roll, a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, the FFA, Academic UIL, and the gifted and talented program.“She’s just a funny kid and I can always count on her. If I’m not here shes sending me a text message, what are we doing in calculus? I can count on her to make sure her classmates are getting what they need and they know where everything is. And so that’s been really nice this year to have her for that.”Debbie Lero: Teacher

Athletically Chole plays softball, volleyball, basketball and also runs track for the Lady Bulldogs. She has been selected to the all-district and academic all-district teams in basketball and volleyball and is a key member of the Softball team.

“When I pick my team I want, girls with character, girls that are going to work hard and take a leadership position, and that just describes Chloe. She’s a multi-sport athlete. She plays volleyball, basketball, softball and track. And we made the playoffs in just about everything she plays, and she’s a leadership person and a key player on all those teams, a All-State volleyball player and all district basketball player. She’s was our catcher in softball, now she’s first base, so she’s very versatile and we’re going to miss, miss all of that about her.” Jamie McDougald Girls Athletic Director

“everybody really seems to just click whenever they get here and they make season’s really fun. It makes being on the team really fun and rewarding. When we won last year for volleyball, the amount of support we got from the whole entire community was amazing, and it felt so cool to be able to do that for them and win and have a good time with them by our side, supporting us. said Vaughn

After high school Chole plans on attending Angelo State University and studying Biology.

Congratulations to Iola High schools Chole Vaughn This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

Classroom Champions, sponsored by American Momentum Bank.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving three vehicles on April 2 left one person dead, Texas Department of Public...
Three-vehicle crash on Highway 30 leaves one dead
Flames and thick smoke could be seen Sunday afternoon coming out of the popular Chicken Oil Co....
Fire damages popular Chicken Oil Co. restaurant in Bryan
Chicken Oil Company remains closed for an unknown amount of time. Assessments have found an ash...
Investigators find ash tray linked to Chicken Oil Company fire
Christopher Daniel Holt, Mahir Alihodizic and Eric Ross Oberholtzer
Motorcycle gang members arrested after shooting across Interstate 45 at rival gang
The fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 18000 block of FM 2726.
Fire sweeps through large home in Washington County

Latest News

This week's classroom champion is Chloe Vaughn
This week's classroom champion is Chloe Vaughn
Leon High School graduate continues to chase NFL dreams
Leon High School graduate continues to chase NFL dreams
Texas A&M Golf
Cooper Keeps Aggies in the Hunt at Silverado Showdown
Aggies return home to host Texas State Tuesday