News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Chloe Vaughn. The Iola High School Senior has a 3.88 GPA and ranks 1st in her class. She is on the honor roll, a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, the FFA, Academic UIL, and the gifted and talented program.“She’s just a funny kid and I can always count on her. If I’m not here shes sending me a text message, what are we doing in calculus? I can count on her to make sure her classmates are getting what they need and they know where everything is. And so that’s been really nice this year to have her for that.”Debbie Lero: Teacher

Athletically Chole plays softball, volleyball, basketball and also runs track for the Lady Bulldogs. She has been selected to the all-district and academic all-district teams in basketball and volleyball and is a key member of the Softball team.

“When I pick my team I want, girls with character, girls that are going to work hard and take a leadership position, and that just describes Chloe. She’s a multi-sport athlete. She plays volleyball, basketball, softball and track. And we made the playoffs in just about everything she plays, and she’s a leadership person and a key player on all those teams, a All-State volleyball player and all district basketball player. She’s was our catcher in softball, now she’s first base, so she’s very versatile and we’re going to miss, miss all of that about her.” Jamie McDougald Girls Athletic Director

“everybody really seems to just click whenever they get here and they make season’s really fun. It makes being on the team really fun and rewarding. When we won last year for volleyball, the amount of support we got from the whole entire community was amazing, and it felt so cool to be able to do that for them and win and have a good time with them by our side, supporting us. said Vaughn

After high school Chole plans on attending Angelo State University and studying Biology.

Congratulations to Iola High schools Chole Vaughn This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

Classroom Champions, sponsored by American Momentum Bank.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.