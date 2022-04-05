Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card, April 7, 2022

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card(Restaurant Report Card)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspension happens after a restaurant scores lower than a 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden
Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will send migrants to Washington, D.C., on charter buses
Craig Martin's murderer will now spend life in prison.
Family finds closure after learning who murdered loved one nearly 15 years ago
Washington County house fire
Fire destroys historic Washington County home, community treasure is a total loss
Makayla Kyle Moerbe, 14
Missing Brenham teenager found safe
A rendering of the high-speed train. (Texas Central Partners)
Several Brazos Valley counties say Texas Central Railroad delinquent on 2021 property taxes

Latest News

"I have thanked God every day for letting me get to this day,” Mary Aguirre said.
Hearne restaurant celebrates milestone anniversary
Treat of the Day: local students compete in Bryan Collegiate Scholastic Chess Tournament
Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova
Opposites attract and Texas A&M doubles dominate
Northbound Highway 6 lanes reopen
The Brazos Valley will meet the requirements needed for a Red Flag Warning (Fire Weather...
Critical fire danger conditions expected Friday prompt another Red Flag Warning