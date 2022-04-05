Advertisement

Richardson on transfer quarterback Max Johnson: “I like his competitive nature”

Quarterback Max Johnson works on drills during Texas A&M's spring practices.
Quarterback Max Johnson works on drills during Texas A&M's spring practices.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For the second year in a row, Texas A&M football has an ongoing quarterback competition during the spring. Last season’s original starter, Haynes King, is back healthy from injury, but he’s going up against Freshman 5-star recruit Conner Weigman and LSU transfer Max Johnson.

Defensive back Demani Richardson likes attributes from all three guys under center and especially what the newcomers bring to this team.

”They’re all doing a good job,” Richardson said. “Conner Weigman, he can throw, he can run, he makes some rookie mistakes but he’s going to be a good player. Max, you all saw, sadly what he did against us, but he’s a good player. I like his competitive nature. I’ll talk trash and he’ll be like ‘you saw what I did last year on the last play of the game.’ We just go back and forth, but he’s a good dude. I like him,” Richardson added.

Of all three quarterbacks competing for a starting spot, Haynes King has the most experience with the Aggies, having two starts last year before suffering a season-ending injury.

Fans will get a glimpse of the quarterbacks and the rest of the Aggies this Saturday with the annual Maroon and White game. The scrimmage is free to the public starting at 1:00 p.m. at Kyle Field.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving three vehicles on April 2 left one person dead, Texas Department of Public...
Three-vehicle crash on Highway 30 leaves one dead
Flames and thick smoke could be seen Sunday afternoon coming out of the popular Chicken Oil Co....
Fire damages popular Chicken Oil Co. restaurant in Bryan
Chicken Oil Company remains closed for an unknown amount of time. Assessments have found an ash...
Investigators find ash tray linked to Chicken Oil Company fire
Christopher Daniel Holt, Mahir Alihodizic and Eric Ross Oberholtzer
Motorcycle gang members arrested after shooting across Interstate 45 at rival gang
The fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 18000 block of FM 2726.
Fire sweeps through large home in Washington County

Latest News

Rudder High School Gymnastics Team
Rudder High School gymnastics teams advance to state competition
Four Aggies Earn SEC Weekly Honors
Texas A&M Softball
Dack Tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week
Young Named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week