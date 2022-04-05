Richardson on transfer quarterback Max Johnson: “I like his competitive nature”

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For the second year in a row, Texas A&M football has an ongoing quarterback competition during the spring. Last season’s original starter, Haynes King, is back healthy from injury, but he’s going up against Freshman 5-star recruit Conner Weigman and LSU transfer Max Johnson.

Defensive back Demani Richardson likes attributes from all three guys under center and especially what the newcomers bring to this team.

”They’re all doing a good job,” Richardson said. “Conner Weigman, he can throw, he can run, he makes some rookie mistakes but he’s going to be a good player. Max, you all saw, sadly what he did against us, but he’s a good player. I like his competitive nature. I’ll talk trash and he’ll be like ‘you saw what I did last year on the last play of the game.’ We just go back and forth, but he’s a good dude. I like him,” Richardson added.

Of all three quarterbacks competing for a starting spot, Haynes King has the most experience with the Aggies, having two starts last year before suffering a season-ending injury.

Fans will get a glimpse of the quarterbacks and the rest of the Aggies this Saturday with the annual Maroon and White game. The scrimmage is free to the public starting at 1:00 p.m. at Kyle Field.

