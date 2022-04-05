Rudder High School gymnastics teams advance to state competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Both Rudder High School’s girls and boys gymnastics teams are headed to the state competition after both teams placed second overall at the Region 2 Championships.

The regional competition took place March 30 and 31 at Rudder High School.

Rudder student Macy Fletcher won All-Around Regional Champion and teammate Savannah Hall earned second place. On the boys team, Rudder’s Asher Rice won All-Around Regional Champion and Elijah Acosta won Regional Vault Table Champion.

“The girls team is currently ranked 8th in the State going into the State meet,” said Rudder Girls Gymnastics Head Coach Cali Currie. “I believe if we hit our routines and have a strong showing on the first day of compulsory competition; [w]e could possibly be a top six team at State.”

Rudder girls gymnasts advancing also include:

Savannah Hall- 2nd Vault, 2nd Bars

Macy Fletcher- 4 h Bars, 4th Beam, 5th Floor, 7th Vault

Ellie Crouch- 8th Bars, 10th Vault

Abbey Ricks- 7th Floor, 8th Vault

Savannah Hall and Ellie Crouch- Co-champions Beam

Currie said she’s proud of the girls persevering through the adversities they’ve faced this year and is exited for what State will hold.

“We expect a strong showing at the state meet and are keeping the tradition of excellence at Rudder HS Gymnastics alive and well,” said Rudder Boys Gymnastics Coach Omar Loya.

Rudder boys gymnasts advancing also include:

Jordan Giaton- 8th All Around

Elijah Acosta- 10th All Around

Ryan Stutts- 10th Pommel Horse

The teams will compete in the 2022 Texas High School State Gymnastics Championship April 21-23 at Rockwall High School

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.