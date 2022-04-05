Advertisement

Support survivors this Sexual Assault Awareness Month

The month of April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.
The month of April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.(SARC)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The month of April is Sexual Assault and Prevention Month and the Sexual Assault Resource Center of the Brazos Valley has a full calendar of events you can participate in.

See the list below of events happening throughout the month:

All of these events culminate on Thursday, April 28 with an “Advocacy Beyond April” Facebook panel hosted by SARC Executive Director Lindsey LeBlanc.

“I will be going live on Facebook with other agencies from across the Brazos Valley to talk about advocacy beyond the month of April. How do we get involved as a community? How do we continue to prevent sexual assault and raise awareness around it once this month is over?”

LeBlanc says the number one way to get involved is to reach out to SARC directly.

“You can volunteer, you can donate, you can host a supply drive to gather supplies for our care packages for survivors. There are so many ways for people to get involved, as well as just being educated on the topic. We can come to your business, your church, your school, you name it. We want to educate the community on what sexual violence really is and how we can ultimately work to prevent it and end it in the Brazos Valley.”

The Sexual Assault Resource Center’s mission is to support survivors of sexual violence through education, empowerment, and advocacy.

If you or a loved one is in crisis, call the 24/7 Confidential Crisis Hotline at 979-731-1000.

To learn more about Sexual Assault and Prevention Month, watch the interview with SARC Executive Director Lindsey LeBlanc below:

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving three vehicles on April 2 left one person dead, Texas Department of Public...
Three-vehicle crash on Highway 30 leaves one dead
Flames and thick smoke could be seen Sunday afternoon coming out of the popular Chicken Oil Co....
Fire damages popular Chicken Oil Co. restaurant in Bryan
Chicken Oil Company remains closed for an unknown amount of time. Assessments have found an ash...
Investigators find ash tray linked to Chicken Oil Company fire
Christopher Daniel Holt, Mahir Alihodizic and Eric Ross Oberholtzer
Motorcycle gang members arrested after shooting across Interstate 45 at rival gang
The fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 18000 block of FM 2726.
Fire sweeps through large home in Washington County

Latest News

Rudder High School Gymnastics Team
Rudder High School gymnastics teams advance to state competition
Plan to avoid outdoor burning or any activities that could spark an open flame outdoors...
High fire danger conditions expected behind Wednesday’s cold front
Brazos County needs to hire about 20 more detention officers.
Brazos County experiencing challenges filling detention officer positions
100% of the proceeds from Gladiator Dash will be donated to Still Creek Ranch.
Get muddy for a good cause! Gladiator Dash is back