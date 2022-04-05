Support survivors this Sexual Assault Awareness Month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The month of April is Sexual Assault and Prevention Month and the Sexual Assault Resource Center of the Brazos Valley has a full calendar of events you can participate in.

See the list below of events happening throughout the month:

All of these events culminate on Thursday, April 28 with an “Advocacy Beyond April” Facebook panel hosted by SARC Executive Director Lindsey LeBlanc.

“I will be going live on Facebook with other agencies from across the Brazos Valley to talk about advocacy beyond the month of April. How do we get involved as a community? How do we continue to prevent sexual assault and raise awareness around it once this month is over?”

LeBlanc says the number one way to get involved is to reach out to SARC directly.

“You can volunteer, you can donate, you can host a supply drive to gather supplies for our care packages for survivors. There are so many ways for people to get involved, as well as just being educated on the topic. We can come to your business, your church, your school, you name it. We want to educate the community on what sexual violence really is and how we can ultimately work to prevent it and end it in the Brazos Valley.”

The Sexual Assault Resource Center’s mission is to support survivors of sexual violence through education, empowerment, and advocacy.

If you or a loved one is in crisis, call the 24/7 Confidential Crisis Hotline at 979-731-1000.

To learn more about Sexual Assault and Prevention Month, watch the interview with SARC Executive Director Lindsey LeBlanc below:

