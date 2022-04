BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Welborn Middle School student Chloe Kim on winning first place in the George H.W. Bush Library and Museum art contest “Best Place to Be.”

Kim titled her piece “Nature’s Cityscape.”

The exhibit is available for the public to see throughout the month of April.

