Treat of the Day: Navasota High School Photography Team wins big at Skills USA State Conference

By Megan Calongne
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota High School had a successful weekend at the Skills USA State Conference in Corpus Christi.

The school’s Photography Team took home many wins including two State best of shows in the portrait and commercial category, 14 blue superior ribbons for their job exhibit photos, and a medal in the photo technical test.

One more big reason for them to celebrate is one of their students will be headed to Nationals. Ashley Bautista was named the State Champion in Photography and will head represent the state of Texas at Nationals.

None of this would have been possible without the guidance and leadership of Mrs. Garcia who inspires her students to reach their full potential.

