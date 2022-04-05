Advertisement

Two killed after small aircraft crashes near Marlin Airport

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed two people are dead after plane crash at the...
The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed two people are dead after plane crash at the Marlin Airport.(Katie Aupperle for KWTX)
By Rissa Shaw and KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving a small aircraft at the Marlin Airport that resulted in the deaths of a man and a woman, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to KWTX.

Marlin City Manager Cedric Davis Jr. had previously confirmed fatalities at the airport in rural Falls County.

Falls County Sheriff Joe Lopez said the wreck was reported at about 12:45 p.m. The airport is located off McClanahan Road (FM 147) and CR 134.

“We secured the immediate area and the volunteer fire department is there,” Lopez said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Aviation Administration will also be contacted and will start an investigation, Lopez said.

The sheriff’s office blocked the area near the airport “to make sure only emergency personnel are in the immediate area.”

Lopez said the plane is not on fire, and did not appear to ever be on fire.

This is a developing story. KWTX has a crew gathering more information at the scene.

Emergency crew and law enforcement at the scene of a plan crash at the Marlin Airport.
Emergency crew and law enforcement at the scene of a plan crash at the Marlin Airport.(Photos courtesy of KWTX viewer)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving three vehicles on April 2 left one person dead, Texas Department of Public...
Three-vehicle crash on Highway 30 leaves one dead
Flames and thick smoke could be seen Sunday afternoon coming out of the popular Chicken Oil Co....
Fire damages popular Chicken Oil Co. restaurant in Bryan
Chicken Oil Company remains closed for an unknown amount of time. Assessments have found an ash...
Investigators find ash tray linked to Chicken Oil Company fire
Christopher Daniel Holt, Mahir Alihodizic and Eric Ross Oberholtzer
Motorcycle gang members arrested after shooting across Interstate 45 at rival gang
The fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 18000 block of FM 2726.
Fire sweeps through large home in Washington County

Latest News

Brazos County needs more jailers.
Brazos County experiencing challenges filling detention officer positions
100% of the proceeds from Gladiator Dash will be donated to Still Creek Ranch.
Get muddy for a good cause! Gladiator Dash is back
High fire danger conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday.
High fire danger conditions expected behind Wednesday’s cold front
Hollis Willingham
Hearne man sentenced to life in prison for 2007 killing of Leon County man