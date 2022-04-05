Young Named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – Texas A&M track & field All-American Charokee Young has been named the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association Women’s National Athlete of the Week, the USTFCCCA announced Tuesday morning.

Young won the Texas vs. Texas A&M dual meet 400m with a world-leading time of 50.00. The sophomore ranks No. 2 in Texas A&M history and became the fifth-fastest collegian all-time. The performance registered as the second-fastest in April in collegiate history. Young then followed running as a member of the women’s 4x400m that won with a time of 3:31.92.

The Kingston, Jamaica, native, ranks No. 10 on the Jamaican all-time list.

Young’s accolade marks the second national athlete of the week recipient for the Aggies this season. Avi’Tal Wilson Perteete won the award on March 22 after breaking the 600m collegiate record at 1:28.02 at the Baldy Castillo Invitational to open the outdoor season.

Texas A&M is back in action hosting the 44 Farms Team Invitational beginning April 8-9 at E.B. Cushing Stadium. Tickets for the meet can be purchased at 12thman.com/tracktickets.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).