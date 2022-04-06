Advertisement

Aggies beat No. 15 Texas State as they open four game homestand

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team beat 15th ranked Texas State 8-4 Tuesday night at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The Aggies got back in the win column after dropping the final two games of a series to Alabama last weekend.

Brett Minnich went 3-4 for Texas A&M and drove in two runs. Jack Moss went 3-5 in the game. He hit a solo home run in the seventh inning. Troy Claunch went 1-3 with 2 RBI.

The Aggies will be back in action Thursday to open a three game SEC series against Kentucky at Olsen Field. First pitch is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

