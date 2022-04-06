Brazos Valley Cavalry FC Sign Three Premiere Forwards for the 2022 Season

The Cavalry FC would like to welcome Aaron McNally, an unstoppable Irish forward, to the club! McNally will be bringing a lot of excellent experience to the Cavalry, which will put him in a great position to lead the rest of the club. The 21-year-old recently signed to play at Old Dominion University after playing at the highest level in Ireland for Longford Town FC in the League of Ireland First Division. McNally is a high motor athlete with incredible ball control and a knack for finding the back of the net. We are extremely excited to bring on such a talented young forward!

Next, the Cavalry would like to welcome Joseph Restani, a highly experienced forward from Sacramento, California to the Cavalry! Restani graduated from Saint Mary’s College of California in 2019 with numerous accolades such as second-team All–WCC his senior year as well as being a 3x All-WCC Academic Team Honorable Mentions athlete. During his senior year, Restani finished 3rd in both goals scored and points in the West Coast Conference. Following graduation, the 24-year-old attacker worked his way through the professional levels in California, most recently playing for Oakland Roots SC in the USL Championship. The Cavalry are thrilled to sign such a gifted goal scorer for the 2022 season!

Lastly, the Cavalry would like to welcome a 3rd extremely accomplished forward to the club, Santiago Echavarría! Echavarría is yet another brilliant goal scorer with professional experience to join the Cavalry roster! The Colombia native spent 5 years training with one of the best clubs in Colombia, Atlético Nacional, from 2014 to 2019 before moving to Las Vegas to make his professional debut. Echavarría joined the Las Vegas Lights FC, part of the USL Championship, in 2019. Echavarria garnered the nickname “Magic” in Colombia and the reason why became evident during his debut game when he scored his first professional goal only 10 minutes into his time on the field.

The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC is excited to provide these players with an opportunity to continue to develop their skills and compete throughout the summer. Come to Edible Field on May 26th for the Cavalry FC home opener against AC Houston Sur at 7:30 PM CDT!

Come to Edible Field on May 26th for the Cavalry FC home opener against AC Houston Sur at 7:30 PM CDT!

