Calvert ISD breaks ground on new education building

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - A milestone moment happened Wednesday morning as Calvert ISD broke ground on their first new facility in generations.

The facility will house the district’s brand new pre-k through 12th grade educational building.

Hundreds of people packed the lawn of the Calvert School grounds to see this event, which has been years in the making. Voters approved a $10 million bond package. The plans will create about a dozen new classrooms, add science and career technology educational spaces and will remodel the current school building.

Calvert ISD Superintendent Thyrun Hurst said this is one of the highlights of his career.

“I’ve opened a new middle school before but have never worked with people to pass a bond and to build a new school, so I think this is probably the highest one, the biggest highlights of my educational career,” said Hurst.

The program was student-led with all grade levels getting to turn dirt for the ceremony.

“It means a lot because like I said in my speech I won’t get to experience the new school but as you can see the younger generation will get to enjoy the new school ,get new technology, new everything and it’ so good to see the community come together for this new school that the kids deserve so much,” said Mackenzie Waldrep, a Calvert High School Student.

Construction of the new building is expected to take 12 to 14 months.

