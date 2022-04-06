Advertisement

“Critical” fire danger continues Thursday

Fire Weather Watch issued for most of the area
A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for counties in tan Thursday.
A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for counties in tan Thursday.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the passage of Wednesday morning’s front (and no rain to show for it) we shift to high and even critical fire danger over the next couple days.

Strong wind, dry air, and near-drought conditions all fuel this wildfire potential through the end of the week, especially Wednesday and Thursday.

In this outline produced by the Texas A&M Forest Service, you can pretty clearly see the areas that received beneficial (and even flooding at times) rain with the first system that rolled through earlier in the week. This includes a portion of Leon and Robertson counties. However, fire danger is considered to be at least “moderate” thanks to the dry air and high wind that we will see through Thursday afternoon.

Thursday’s air looks even drier, with wind peaking up to 40mph at the absolute highest. This could lead to “critical” fire danger over a large portion of the state, including most of the Brazos Valley, where a Fire Weather Watch has been issued.

Typically, this is upgraded to a “Red Flag Warning” which just means fire danger will be high.

The vast majority of grassland/wildfires are human-derived. We can be the difference between a dry, windy day, and a dry, windy, smoky, property-damaging next several days. Any activity that generates a spark could be enough to spread wildfire quickly. Though there are few burn bans in effect, open burning is not recommended anywhere in the Brazos Valley through Thursday afternoon.

