Advertisement

Family finds closure after learning who murdered loved one nearly 15 years ago

Craig Martin's murderer will now spend life in prison.
Craig Martin's murderer will now spend life in prison.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - Kay Martin and her family have waited since 2007 to get closure on who murdered her son, Craig Martin.

“He was clever, creative and charismatic,” Kay Martin said.

After Craig never returned home nearly 15 years ago, Kay Martin began putting missing person ads in the Normangee Star newspaper. Even then, she said she believed he had been murdered but always had questions about where his body was. Kay Martin said she always knew who possibly had the answer to that question.

“I’m feeling a little better now,” Kay Martin said. “I am so happy that we got that verdict at the trial.”

Hollis Willingham will spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering Craig Martin. The family believes Willingham murdered Craig Martin because someone found out the two had a romantic relationship. Craig Martin’s niece Brittany Martin says the two were together before the murder.

Willingham’s ex-girlfriend testified during the trial and said her and Willingham were together the day of Craig’s murder.

“[They] drove until they couldn’t drive anymore and pulled Craig out of the car and choked him out, put him on his knees, taped him and shot him and then dumped him in water,” Brittany Martin said.

The family has never recovered the body but now, they feel a sense of closure.

“This is what we needed, and I’m glad we got this but life will never be the same without Craig,” Brittany Martin said.

Kay Martin plans to continue putting ads in her son’s memory in the Normangee Star. Now, they will have a different message.

“I wanna say still missing but finally we have a conviction for his killer.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charges dropped for final Caldwell student accused of engaging in organized criminal activity
The fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 18000 block of FM 2726.
Fire sweeps through large home in Washington County
Christopher Daniel Holt, Mahir Alihodizic and Eric Ross Oberholtzer
Motorcycle gang members arrested after shooting across Interstate 45 at rival gang
Chicken Oil Company remains closed for an unknown amount of time. Assessments have found an ash...
Investigators find ash tray linked to Chicken Oil Company fire
Washington County house fire
Fire destroys historic Washington County home, community treasure is a total loss

Latest News

Wednesday Night Weather Update 4/6
Wednesday Night Weather Update 4/6
Take Back the Night is happening on Thursday, April 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Rudder...
‘Take Back the Night’ to help end sexual violence in the Brazos Valley
All grade levels participated on the groundbreaking.
Calvert ISD breaks ground on new education building
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden
Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will send migrants to Washington, D.C., on charter buses