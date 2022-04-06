Advertisement

The final OPAS show for this season is Thursday

The Barricade Boys, stars from Les Misérables on London’s West End, will close the 49th season of OPAS with a one-night-only concert at Rudder Auditorium on Thursday, April 7.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The following news release is from OPAS:

The Barricade Boys, stars from Les Misérables on London’s West End, will close the 49th season of OPAS with a one-night-only concert at Rudder Auditorium on Thursday, April 7 (7:30 PM).

Presented by OPAS as part of the “Let’s Get Together” season, tickets range from $20-$70 and are on sale now at www.MSCOPAS.org or by calling the MSC Box Office at 979-845-1234. The 50th anniversary season will be announced on Wednesday, April 20.

Direct from London’s West End, The Barricade Boys are theatre’s newest and most exciting vocal group. The cast features Simon Schofield, Kieran Brown, Craig Mather and George Tebbutt. In addition to Les Misérables, the boys have appeared in numerous musicals in London including Mamma Mia!, Wicked, Billy Elliott, The Sound of Music, Joseph…Dreamcoat, Phantom of the Opera and more! With powerhouse vocals, slick dance routines and an incredible array of varied music, they will transport audiences back through theater and rock music eras, right up to modern day.

Songs slated to be performed on April 7 in Rudder include “I Dreamed A Dream” from Les Misérables, “Jesus Christ Superstar” from Jesus Christ Superstar, “Music of the Night” from Phantom of the Opera, “Bui Doi” from Miss Saigon and “The Greatest Show” from The Greatest Showman. They will also sing hits by Journey, Queen, Motown, The Beatles along with selections from favorite musicals!

After a sellout launch in London’s West End, many international concerts and an appearance on Broadway, at the St James Theater, The Barricade Boys have secured their place as theatre land’s newest and most exciting male vocal group! Not only do they perform the world’s greatest showtunes, but they also celebrate music from some of the most iconic names in the music industry, from powerful ballads to some of the best pop, rock and swing numbers of all time.

In addition to their work onstage, The Barricade Boys have been guests on many international primetime television shows including “The Paul O’Grady Show,” “Sunday Night at the Palladium,” “Children In Need,” “Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway” and most recently “Best Time Ever” with Neil Patrick Harris.

