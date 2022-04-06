Fire destroys historic Washington County home, community treasure is a total loss

WASHINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - A historic Home in Washington was destroyed by fire Monday afternoon. It happened in the 18000 block of FM 2726 just outside of Navasota.

The over 130-year-old home was being renovated after being damaged by storms in 2020. No one was home but the house is a total loss.

Dr. Thomas and Sara Salzer purchased the historic home filled with Texas heritage just over ten years ago. All that remains of their dream home now is ash and memories.

“We were hoping to stay out here and retire and spend the rest of our lives out here,” said Thomas. “I was born in New England in an old house built in the 1700s, so this always kind of a throwback for me and my family here. We always felt so comfortable in the older historic home.”

The loss is being felt throughout the community.

Preston Boenker’s great-great-grandfather once owned the house during the 1930s but lost it in 1934 after the Great Depression. He says the historic home dates back to the 1880s, based on an analysis and company name of bricks inside the home. Boenker says wood for the home was shipped into Washington down the Brazos River. Even though Boenker’s family lost the home in the 1930s, that was not the end of his family’s legacy in the home.

“In 1950, Tom J. Moore bought the property and turned it into a cattle ranch,” said Boenker. “Then my grandparents moved in, working for the Moores and they lived in the home from 1950 to 1973.”

Boenker was present when the home went up in flames and called 9-1-1. He says witnessing history and his childhood memories go up in flames is something he’ll never forget.

“Once it got started it just took off. You saw smoke and you saw flames, and it was over with. We tried to put a lot of water on it, just couldn’t do it,” said Boenker. “At one point it was a vacant house so kids would go run in it all the time, play hide and seek. It was a lot of places to hide in it.”

Thomas says though only memories remain of the historic home, these moments should remind us all that history like this should be preserved at all costs.

“It represented so much to the community here and Texas history and I just, I just sense the loss,” said Thomas. “I feel it deep in my heart. Anything you can do to support Texas history I think would be a great tribute to what happened here.”

