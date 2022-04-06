Advertisement

Freshman WR Evan Stewart has been impressive during Spring Practice

Evan Stewart running with the football during Texas A&M's 2022 Spring Practice.
Evan Stewart running with the football during Texas A&M's 2022 Spring Practice.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team will wrap up spring practice on Saturday with the Maroon and White game at Kyle Field.

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher is hoping to see a lot of positives on Saturday as the team looks to regroup from last season’s 8-4 campaign that saw them lose half of their games in the month of November (19-29 at #12 Ole Miss & 24-27 at LSU).

Pieces of the best recruiting class ever assembled will be on display and among them is wide receiver Evan Stewart. In his brief time with the team he has certainly made an impact.

“Evan has definitely showed that he has a dog mentality and is somebody eager to work and definitely ready for any competition that comes his way,” said senior wide receiver Ainias Smith. “He’s never going to step down from a challenge and he is ready to work every single day. So I like his energy,” wrapped up Smith.

“Every time I wanna go against a receiver I like wanna go against him or Ainias, because they just make me work,” added senior defensive back Demani Richardson.

The Maroon and White game will begin at 1pm on Saturday and will be presented by St. Joseph Health. If you can’t make it out to Kyle Field,the game will be streamed on the SEC Network Plus.

