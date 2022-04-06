Advertisement

AG Garland, Commerce Sec. Raimondo test positive for COVID-19

The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland...
The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland held a news conference in Washington, standing side-by-side with the deputy attorney general, FBI director and other Justice Department officials.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine at home for five days, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Garland is the second Cabinet official to announce a positive test result on Wednesday. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also tested positive for the virus using an at-home antigen test.

The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Garland held a news conference in Washington, standing side-by-side with the deputy attorney general, FBI director and other Justice Department officials.

The Justice Department says Garland asked to be tested “after learning that he may have been exposed to the virus.” Officials say he is not experiencing symptoms, is fully vaccinated and has received a booster.

The Justice Department said Garland would isolate at his home for at least five days and work remotely. The department said it would also conduct contact tracing in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Raimondo’s office said she was experiencing “mild symptoms” and was sharing the news “out of an abundance of transparency.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charges dropped for final Caldwell student accused of engaging in organized criminal activity
The fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 18000 block of FM 2726.
Fire sweeps through large home in Washington County
Christopher Daniel Holt, Mahir Alihodizic and Eric Ross Oberholtzer
Motorcycle gang members arrested after shooting across Interstate 45 at rival gang
Chicken Oil Company remains closed for an unknown amount of time. Assessments have found an ash...
Investigators find ash tray linked to Chicken Oil Company fire
“The amount of growth we’re experiencing its exciting," the City of College Station said.
College Station growth continues despite pandemic “dip” in business

Latest News

The Sacramento police department says there was a gunfight between at least two groups of men....
Police: At least 5 gunmen involved in Sacramento shooting
The gasoline price board is shown at a gas station in Menlo Park, Calif., Monday, March 21,...
Democrats accuse oil companies of ‘rip off’ on gas prices
A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between...
GRAPHIC: Russians preparing for new push as Ukraine gathers its dead
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Judge acquits man of misdemeanors in Capitol riot trial
Carmen Slough of Globe, Arizona, is celebrating her 108th birthday today. She has survived two...
Woman celebrates 108th birthday, shares her secret to longevity