Advertisement

Letendre’s grand slam powers Tigers past Rudder 11-6

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Christian Letendre went 3 for 4 on the night with 6 runs batted in as A&M Consolidated beat Rudder 11-6 Tuesday night at Tiger Field.

Letendre hit a grand slam in the 2nd inning to help A&M Consolidated jump out to a 6-0 lead against the Rangers.

A&M Consolidated improves to 6-3 in Distirct 19-5A, while Rudder drops to 2-8. Same two teams will square off on Friday night at 7 pm at Ranger Field in Bryan.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving three vehicles on April 2 left one person dead, Texas Department of Public...
Three-vehicle crash on Highway 30 leaves one dead
Flames and thick smoke could be seen Sunday afternoon coming out of the popular Chicken Oil Co....
Fire damages popular Chicken Oil Co. restaurant in Bryan
Chicken Oil Company remains closed for an unknown amount of time. Assessments have found an ash...
Investigators find ash tray linked to Chicken Oil Company fire
Christopher Daniel Holt, Mahir Alihodizic and Eric Ross Oberholtzer
Motorcycle gang members arrested after shooting across Interstate 45 at rival gang
The fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 18000 block of FM 2726.
Fire sweeps through large home in Washington County

Latest News

Softball Run-Rules Incarnate Word, 10-2
Texas A&M Golf
No. 11 Women’s Golf in Third at Silverado Showdown
Claunch and Rock highlight Wednesday’s ‘Aggie Baseball Hour’
Four Aggies Earn SEC Weekly Honors
Four Aggies Earn SEC Weekly Honors