Letendre’s grand slam powers Tigers past Rudder 11-6

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Christian Letendre went 3 for 4 on the night with 6 runs batted in as A&M Consolidated beat Rudder 11-6 Tuesday night at Tiger Field.

Letendre hit a grand slam in the 2nd inning to help A&M Consolidated jump out to a 6-0 lead against the Rangers.

A&M Consolidated improves to 6-3 in Distirct 19-5A, while Rudder drops to 2-8. Same two teams will square off on Friday night at 7 pm at Ranger Field in Bryan.

