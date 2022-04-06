No. 11 Women’s Golf in Third at Silverado Showdown

NAPA, Calif. – The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s golf team wrapped up the second round of the Silverado Showdown in third after shooting 4-over 292 on Tuesday.

“Rarely will you see Zoe [Slaughter] and Jennie [Park] have two bad days in a row. That is a testament to their ability, but most importantly what they have on the inside,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “Those two showed a lot of guts. At the end of the day, it is us versus the golf course. The course dried out a bit throughout the day and got real firm and fast, especially on the back nine. We made some adjustments and I felt like we handled the adversity really well. Overall, it was a full team effort. No one was ever out of it. We battled together and that will make us better moving forward.”

The Aggies (294-292—586) tied for the second-lowest score in the second round. They stood behind No. 5 San Jose State (+1) and No. 2 Oregon (+9) in the team leaderboards. The Maroon & White had the edge over nine ranked teams, including No. 6 Arizona State (+26) at the conclusion of day two.

Hailee Cooper (69-73—142) ended the round tied for third, carding a 1-over 73 on the day. The senior was 3-over heading into the final three holes, but birdied Nos. 16 and 17 to secure a spot in the top three at 2-under 142 through the first 36. The Montgomery, Texas, native was knotted up with Caitlyn Macnab (TCU) and sat behind Arizona State’s Allesandra Fanali (-4) and San Jose State’s Antonia Malate (-7).

Jennie Park turned in an even-par round, the best of the day for the Aggies, which allowed her to shoot up 25 spots on the player leaderboard into a tie for 53rd. Zoe Slaughter carded a 1-over 73, which pushed her up 20 spots. The sophomore holed an eagle on the par-5 fifth hole and tied for 39th after round two.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (72-75—147) tied for 12th after a 3-over 75 performance. Adela Cernousek (75-74—149) had a share of 25th, going 2-over 74 in the second round.

The Aggies will wrap up the Silverado Showdown on Tuesday at 10 a.m. CT.

Place Team/Player Round 1 Round 2 Overall 3 Texas A&M 294 (+6) 292 (+4) 586 (+10) T3 Hailee Cooper 69 (-3) 73 (+1) 142 (-2) T12 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 72 (E) 75 (+3) 147 (+3) T25 Adela Cernousek 75 (+3) 74 (+2) 149 (+5) T39 Zoe Slaughter 78 (+6) 73 (+1) 151 (+7) T56 Jennie Park 82 (+10) 72 (E) 154 (+10)

