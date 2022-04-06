Advertisement

Red Flag Warning issued Thursday. Here’s what that means

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the majority of the Brazos Valley Thursday.
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the majority of the Brazos Valley Thursday.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Following Wednesday’s cold front, the second half of the work week is expected to bring critical fire danger to the State of Texas, including the Brazos Valley. A RED FLAG WARNING has officially been issued for the following counties Thursday:

  • Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Milam, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, Washington

What does a Red Flag Warning mean?

Essentially, critical fire danger conditions are slated to be in place. Any fire that catches can spread rapidly, leading to some intense and/or long lasting fires.

Requirements for a Red Flag Warning to be issued include:

  • Relative humidity at / below 25%
  • Strong wind gusts of 20 mph or higher

On Thursday, the Brazos Valley will meet these requirements as dry air sends relative humidity values into the teens by the afternoon. Along with that, a healthy north wind will blow through the Brazos Valley, sustained 15-25 mph and gusting at least 35 mph at times.

The Brazos Valley will see critical fire danger conditions in place Thursday, prompting a Red...
The Brazos Valley will see critical fire danger conditions in place Thursday, prompting a Red Flag Warning.(KBTX)

What do you need to do?

The short answer: avoid outdoor burning!

Any activity that could spark an open flame, including welding, tossing cigarette butts, allowing tow chains to make contact with the ground, or using fire pits, needs to be left out of any plans over the next 48 hours.

Outdoor burning should be avoided Thursday and Friday.
Outdoor burning should be avoided Thursday and Friday.(KBTX)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charges dropped for final Caldwell student accused of engaging in organized criminal activity
The fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 18000 block of FM 2726.
Fire sweeps through large home in Washington County
Christopher Daniel Holt, Mahir Alihodizic and Eric Ross Oberholtzer
Motorcycle gang members arrested after shooting across Interstate 45 at rival gang
Chicken Oil Company remains closed for an unknown amount of time. Assessments have found an ash...
Investigators find ash tray linked to Chicken Oil Company fire
“The amount of growth we’re experiencing its exciting," the City of College Station said.
College Station growth continues despite pandemic “dip” in business

Latest News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 4/6
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 4/6
A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for counties in tan Thursday.
“Critical” fire danger continues Thursday
4/6
Wednesday PinPoint Forecast 4/6
Tuesday Night Weather Update 4/5
Tuesday Night Weather Update 4/5