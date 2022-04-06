Red Flag Warning issued Thursday. Here’s what that means

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Following Wednesday’s cold front, the second half of the work week is expected to bring critical fire danger to the State of Texas, including the Brazos Valley. A RED FLAG WARNING has officially been issued for the following counties Thursday:

Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Milam, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, Washington

What does a Red Flag Warning mean?

Essentially, critical fire danger conditions are slated to be in place. Any fire that catches can spread rapidly, leading to some intense and/or long lasting fires.

Requirements for a Red Flag Warning to be issued include:

Relative humidity at / below 25%

Strong wind gusts of 20 mph or higher

On Thursday, the Brazos Valley will meet these requirements as dry air sends relative humidity values into the teens by the afternoon. Along with that, a healthy north wind will blow through the Brazos Valley, sustained 15-25 mph and gusting at least 35 mph at times.

The Brazos Valley will see critical fire danger conditions in place Thursday, prompting a Red Flag Warning. (KBTX)

What do you need to do?

The short answer: avoid outdoor burning!

Any activity that could spark an open flame, including welding, tossing cigarette butts, allowing tow chains to make contact with the ground, or using fire pits, needs to be left out of any plans over the next 48 hours.

Outdoor burning should be avoided Thursday and Friday. (KBTX)

