‘Take Back the Night’ to help end sexual violence in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Take Back the Night is being hosted as a part of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Texas A&M University on Thursday, April 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in Rudder Plaza.

Texas A&M Health Promotion says they are hosting this event alongside student-run organizations Texas A&M Sophomore Leaders Impacting, Developing, and Educating and Feminism4Aggies to bring Aggieland together in support of survivors of sexual violence. This event is completely free and open to every single person in the community.

“At this event, you’ll see that there are more of us doing the work than most people realize, both on this campus and in our community. Here we are, together, as a united front,” said Health Promotion Coordinator Dr. Denise Crisafi.

@tamuslide ,@feminism4aggies & HP are hosting this event to bring Aggieland together in support of survivors. The event will feature community & campus resources and an active fundraiser to support direct service providers. Visit https://t.co/RoScC6atCh for more information. pic.twitter.com/vuAq7oRFtm — Health Promotion (@TAMU_HP) March 29, 2022

Organizers say this is an event that will honor the Take Back the Night Foundation’s mission to end all forms of sexual violence. The event will honor this mission by raising awareness, encouraging community connection, and actively fundraising for local survivor support agencies: the Sexual Assault Resource Center of Brazos Valley, Twin City Mission Domestic Violence Services, Unbound BCS, and Scotty’s House.

Donors for the silent auction at this event include Kendra Scott, Messina Hof, Piranha Fitness, White Elm Day Spa, BCS Axe House, and more. You can find the full list of auction items here.

Proceeds raised through the silent auction will be split equally between the four organizations. If you would like to donate directly to the organization of your choosing, you can do so by clicking here. The silent auction and direct donation site will remain open until 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 7.

To see the full event schedule and timeline for Take Back the Night, click here.

April is Sexual Assault Prevention & Awareness Month.



Step in to prevent incidents of sexual assault and harassment, stand up for survivors, and learn your role in ending sexual violence in Aggieland with resources and events: https://t.co/EATXVpASGA #tamu pic.twitter.com/gOUyfm6ro5 — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) April 4, 2022

For the full calendar of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month events, click here.

Health Promotion Specialist Megan Woodfield says this advocacy will continue beyond the month of April.

“The only way we can end the stigma is by continuing the conversations, and by letting survivors, and allies, know that you are believed, you are safe, and that we are going to stand with you and support you every single month and not just April.”

Woodfield says they are planning to host a similar event in October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

