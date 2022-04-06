Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Perego Named SEC Freshman of the Week for Third Time

By Texas A&M Sports Information
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Giulio Perego of the Texas A&M men’s tennis team was named the SEC Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week and the third time this spring, announced Wednesday by the league office.

“Giulio continues to improve his game and grow in confidence as the season progresses,” Texas A&M Head Coach Steve Denton said. “He is beginning to become a much better decision maker on the court which is translating into success. We have a long way to go, but I like what I am seeing thus far. I have said it before; humble and hungry has to continue to be his approach as well as all of his teammates.”

Perego opened the week with a three-set victory over German Samofalov of Alabama before securing a straight-set win over Raul Dobai of Auburn. The win was the fourth-straight SEC singles win, going unbeaten over the past two weekends as he moved from court five to four. With the 2-0 singles mark in SEC matches last weekend, Perego improved to a team-best 7-1 in conference action.

In doubles play, Perego partnered with Pierce Rollins to claim a 6-2 win over Enzo Aguiard and Juan Martin of Alabama.

Perego and the Aggies hit the road for a 5 p.m. (CT) match at LSU on Friday evening before hosting Ole Miss and UTSA for Senior Day on Sunday afternoon.

