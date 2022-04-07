44 Farms Team Invitational set to begin Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams are set to host the 44 Farms Team Invitational beginning Friday, April 8-9 at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

In the Rankings

The Aggies moved up the national rankings to No. 2 in the men’s and women’s United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association national ratings index. In the event squad rankings, the men’s team boast the nation’s top 100m, 400m, 400m hurdles and high jump groups, while the women’s team leads the nation with the best 400m group.

Last Time Out

Despite coming up short to No. 1 Texas, the Maroon & White caught the attention of track & field fans around the nation with four NCAA-leading marks and two world-leading marks. Texas A&M won 16 events, including sweeps in the 100m/110m Hurdles, 200m, 800m and pole vault.

Leading the Way

Texas A&M leads the nation in six events, including four women’s and two men’s. Sophomores Devon Achane and Laila Owens lead the NCAA in the 200m, Achane has the top men’s time at 20.20 and Owens

the top women’s time at 22.57. Charokee Young, a sophomore, leads the country in the women’s 400m at 50.00. The men’s 4x400m of sophomores Chevannie Hanson, Omajuwa Etiwe and Brandon Miller and senior Moitalel Mpoke rank No. 1 at a season best time of 3:01.51. Senior Deborah Acquah and sophomore Lamara Distin lead in their respective field events, Acquah in the long jump at 22-7.25/6.89m and Distin in the high jump at 6-5/1.96m.

Athletes of the Week

Young highlighted the weekly awards winning USTFCCCA women’s national athlete of the week after winning the Texas vs. Texas A&M dual meet 400m at a world-leading time of 50.00. Young became the fifth fastest collegian all-time and became the second fastest performer in Aggie history. The speedster also claimed the Southeastern Conference women’s runner of the week honor. Achane, Acquah and Emmanuel Bamidele each claimed SEC weekly accolades. Achane was named the men’s runner of the week, Acquah the women’s field athlete of the week and Bamidele the men’s freshman of the week who registered the second fastest 400m time in the nation at 45.25.

44 Farms Team Invitational Preview

Notable teams visiting the Brazos Valley include Baylor who ranks No. 5 in the men’s poll and No. 7 in the women’s rankings. Other regional teams traveling to Aggieland include Purdue, Rice, Texas State, Sam Houston State, UTSA and other regional teams.

About 44 Farms

Located 60 miles from College Station in Cameron, Texas, 44 Farms is one of the largest registered Angus cattle operations in the United States developing premium Angus bulls and females for commercial cattle producers across the globe. From that core business, two branded premium Angus beef programs have been developed: (a) 44 Farms Steaks supplying fine restaurants and other foodservice operations with all-natural Angus beef that have never had hormones added or antibiotics administered; and (b) the new McClaren Farms brand which is an all-natural Angus beef program with no hormones ever added and can now been found in nearly 500 Walmart stores across five southeastern states (Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama and Mississippi). Additional information about 44 Farms can be found by visiting 44farms.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and on Instagram @44FARMS.

How to Follow

Friday’s competition is slated to begin with multi-event competitions at 12:15 p.m., followed by the night’s running events at 8 p.m. Saturday continues with the multi-events at 10:15 a.m., and the running events at 6:30 p.m. General admission to the meet starts at $7 for adults and $4 for youth. Tickets can be purchased at 12thman.com/tracktickets or at the E.B. Cushing stadium ticket office. Friday parking will be $5 (cash only) until 6:30 p.m. and $10 (cash only) after that. Saturday parking lots will be $10 (cash only) all day. Texas A&M permit holders may park for free and must show their barcode upon entry all weekend. Those unable to attend can follow the live results provided by flashresults.com, while the live stream is on ESPN+.

Track & Field Quotes

Head Coach Pat Henry

on 44 Farms Team Invitational/Family Weekend…

“It’s great to have a group involved with track & field and 44 Farms has jumped in to sponsor our meet. It’s just great to see 44 Farms committed to our sport and do this for us. We’re going to put about 80-90 athletes on the track this weekend and it gives a lot of family members the opportunity to watch because most of those kids are Texans. We have a lot of in-state schools coming and like that kind of competition. Purdue is coming and Baylor brings a really good squad down. It’ll be a really good competition on both sides.”

on Laila Owens…

“Things are just starting to catch up with this young lady. Laila [Owens] still doesn’t have the best start and she doesn’t really have the physical strengths she needs yet. She’s been working with me with more of a quarter-mile base than a sprint base, so she’s stronger than she’s ever been. She may not be able to start the fastest, but that next 150 meters she can really run. I think once she learns how to push and start, she is going to make another big jump in time. 22.5 is a big jump for her and we’ve been waiting for it to happen and it happened at the right time.”

Sophomore Laila Owens

on her performance last week...

“I had a great week of training. In the workouts, I exceeded some of the times that were set for me. I felt great. I knew I was ready to roll in the 200m. I was talking to a teammate before the race and I told her ‘I’m going to run 22.5 today.’ I had it somewhere deep in my heart that I was going to run fast that day.”

on how she feels this week...

“Running a fast 200m almost always translates to the 400m race. It will be exciting to see what I run in the open 400m. I haven’t run an open 400m since last season so it will be an exciting opportunity for me.”

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.