Advertisement

Colorado State University predicts “above average” hurricane season in 2022

Lack of El Niño, warm tropical waters may fuel additional development
CSU researchers are calling for an "above average" 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.
CSU researchers are calling for an "above average" 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Colorado State University has released its first outlook for the 2022 hurricane season, and for the third year in a row, an “above average” season is predicted from forecasters.

The annual outlook released mid-spring cites warmer than normal sea-surface temperatures and overall light upper level winds in the Tropical Atlantic as the main reason for a more active than normal season. This is the third year in a row that forecasters have called for an “above average” season, with 2020 sticking out as historically above average.

Named StormsHurricanesMajor Hurricanes
1991-2020 Average1473
20221994

This particular forecast does not attempt to declare where these storms will make landfall yet. It’s important to remember that regardless of how “active” a hurricane season, it only takes one to make a very large impact.

“If this forecast verifies, it would be the seventh above average season in a row,” says Philip Klotzbach, a forecaster at Colorado State University.

Hurricane season begins in June and lasts through November. August to October tends to be the peak of the Atlantic season, with August and September being bigger months for the state of Texas.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden
Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will send migrants to Washington, D.C., on charter buses
Washington County house fire
Fire destroys historic Washington County home, community treasure is a total loss
Craig Martin's murderer will now spend life in prison.
Family finds closure after learning who murdered loved one nearly 15 years ago
Makayla Kyle Moerbe, 14
Missing Brenham teenager found safe
Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook last Tuesday...
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says

Latest News

4/7
Thursday PinPoint Forecast 4/7
Wednesday Night Weather Update 4/6
Wednesday Night Weather Update 4/6
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the majority of the Brazos Valley Thursday.
Red Flag Warning issued Thursday. Here’s what that means
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 4/6
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 4/6