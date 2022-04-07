Colorado State University predicts “above average” hurricane season in 2022

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Colorado State University has released its first outlook for the 2022 hurricane season, and for the third year in a row, an “above average” season is predicted from forecasters.

The annual outlook released mid-spring cites warmer than normal sea-surface temperatures and overall light upper level winds in the Tropical Atlantic as the main reason for a more active than normal season. This is the third year in a row that forecasters have called for an “above average” season, with 2020 sticking out as historically above average.

Named Storms Hurricanes Major Hurricanes 1991-2020 Average 14 7 3 2022 19 9 4

This particular forecast does not attempt to declare where these storms will make landfall yet. It’s important to remember that regardless of how “active” a hurricane season, it only takes one to make a very large impact.

“If this forecast verifies, it would be the seventh above average season in a row,” says Philip Klotzbach, a forecaster at Colorado State University.

Hurricane season begins in June and lasts through November. August to October tends to be the peak of the Atlantic season, with August and September being bigger months for the state of Texas.

One of the reasons for the above-average Atlantic seasonal #hurricane forecast from CSU is due to the likely lack of #ElNino this summer/fall. El Nino generally increases vertical wind shear in the Atlantic, tearing apart hurricanes. pic.twitter.com/ef5kiv56Ci — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) April 7, 2022

