Critical fire danger conditions expected Friday prompt another Red Flag Warning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - High fire danger conditions continue into the weekend as dry air and gusty winds continue across the Brazos Valley and the State of Texas.

A RED FLAG WARNING has officially been reissued for the following counties Friday:

Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, Washington

What does a Red Flag Warning mean?

Essentially, critical fire danger conditions are slated to be in place. Any fire that catches can spread rapidly, leading to some intense and/or long lasting fires.

Requirements for a Red Flag Warning to be issued include:

Relative humidity at / below 25%

Strong wind gusts of 20 mph or higher

On Friday, the Brazos Valley will once again meet these requirements as dry air sends relative humidity values into the teens by the afternoon. Along with that, a healthy northwest wind will blow through the Brazos Valley, sustained 10-15 mph+ and gusting at least 30 mph at times. High fire danger conditions are expected to continue into Saturday.

🔥 Red Flag Warning (high fire danger) in place now will be re-issued for most of the Brazos Valley again Friday, running from 10 am - 7 pm pic.twitter.com/DgoV1DcyxU — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) April 7, 2022

What do you need to do?

The short answer: avoid outdoor burning!

Any activity that could spark an open flame, including welding, tossing cigarette butts, allowing tow chains to make contact with the ground, or using fire pits, needs to be left out of any plans through Saturday.

Outdoor burning should be avoided Thursday and Friday. (KBTX)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.