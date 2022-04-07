Advertisement

Drought Monitor shows some improvement across northern Brazos Valley

Some improvement across our northern counties thanks to Monday's rain, while the lack of Monday rain hasn't yet hurt most of the Brazos Valley.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday’s rain proved beneficial, but not enough for our friends up in North Texas, but that same system gave a great boost to our northern counties to keep out of significant drought.

While most of the Brazos Valley has been rain-free this week, the past several weeks have been much wetter locally than across most of the state.

Some improvement across our northern counties thanks to Monday's rain, while the lack of Monday rain hasn't yet hurt most of the Brazos Valley.(KBTX)

More than 90% of the Brazos Valley remains “Abnormally Dry” or better with this Thursday’s update. Additional rain is expected next week, where scattered totals of 1-2″ will be possible along and east of I-35, including locally.

Unfortunately, drought is expected to continue to expand west of the Metroplex, where an already busy fire weather season may worsen before big improvements come.

