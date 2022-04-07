From the Ground Up: Sorghum could be answer to new environmental questions

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - America’s agricultural system is a product of science, technology, and good ol’ fashioned hard work and patience. And the toiling hasn’t stopped in this new decade. In this week’s From the Ground Up, hear how a crop very suited for Texas, may be just as well suited to help a hurting planet.

“You hear all these companies [say] ‘Oh we’re going to be carbon-neutral by so and so date’. That doesn’t mean they’re going to quit flying airplanes, driving cars,” says Bill Rooney with the Department of Soil and Crop Sciences at Texas A&M. “It means they’re going to go to a producer, and buy a carbon offset that accounts for the carbon they’re emitting by doing those things: By using this farmer who’s going to put a similar amount of carbon back into the soil profile and store it there.”

Mainly used for animal feed at the moment, Rooney says sorghum could play a HUGE role in environmental practices of the future, including fuel.

“We call them dedicated bio-energy crops. They’re not for food, not for feed, they are to produce material that feeds into a processing plant, to make ethanol, or higher carbon-chain fuels,” says Rooney.

“Just like you have oil flow into a refinery and get processed into many different components that we use in our system, dedicated bio-energy crops are going to be used in that same way.”

So fuel for our cars could be powered by grain sorghum one day. But another, newer method to combat climate change could make sorghum the perfect pairing thanks to its low input, drought resistant yields.

“Capture C02 from the air and put it into biological growth, says Rooney.

“When you harvest that crop and take the grain, that root system is left behind. If that ground is managed correctly, we don’t till it excessively, there is carbon that is then sequestered in that soil profile.”

Rooney thinks this could be a great opportunity for Texas and plains farmers in the coming decades.

“Either the farmer who’s managing his cropland, or the rancher who’s managing his pasture land, or production forester, they’ve got the area where you can do this, so they will be key to that process if this thing develops.”

This is still a new concept, and Rooney says it needs to gain some traction first.

“I think all the ingredients are there, the question is do all the supply and processes in the chain come to pass? And they won’t until it’s economically feasible at all levels.”

And in a harsh Texas landscape that is already the number 2 producer of sorghum in the nation, we could be poised for sorghum boom before long.

