Have a hip-hoppity good time with these Easter celebrations

The George Bush Presidential Library & Museum began partnering with the College Station Police Department in 1998, adding activities to the event modeled after the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. One special activity that will be returning this year is a “beeping egg” station. The eggs were built by CSPD Bomb Technicians for anyone who may be visually-impaired who might wish to participate. The event on Saturday, April 9 begins at 9:30 a.m. and includes an egg hunt, egg roll, egg toss, carnival games, face painting, kite flying, door prizes, balloon animals, complimentary refreshments and photos with the Easter Bunny, and more! This free event will be available for children ages 7 and under. For more information visit this website or call 979-691-4014.