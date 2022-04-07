Have a hip-hoppity good time with these Easter celebrations

Spring Photos at The Local at Lake Walk: Spring has sprung at The Local and they are celebrating with a photoshoot on Tuesday, April 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. They’ve partnered with The Polaroid Studio, Angelle’s Floral, and Ready Set Picnic to bring you special, spring themed portraits - perfect for humans and pets alike! The Polaroid Studio will be onsite taking FREE spring portraits. All you have to do is show up! Photos will be available for download within a week of the event.

Bring Your Own Eggs At The Children’s Museum: If you love dyeing eggs but hate the mess, then on Friday, April 15, The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley has you covered! For a $5 donation, you can bring your hardboiled eggs to the museum and they will have some fun stations set up where you can try out different dyeing techniques (and they will do the clean up!)