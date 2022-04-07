Have a hip-hoppity good time with these Easter celebrations
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Easter is on Sunday, April 17 and there’s lots of spring-time events happening across the Brazos Valley to get your peep on! From sunrise services to egg hunts and decorating cookies, there’s something for everyone in the family to enjoy.
Brazos County
- Easter Cookie Decorating Class at Busha’s Custom Cookies: On Friday, April 8 or Saturday, April 16, learn how to decorate some Easter cookies at the bakery. You will leave with 6 different designs where we teach you how to outline, flood, detail work and sprinkle fun. This is a 2-hour class for ages 18 and up. BYOB! To register for the class, click here.
- Blue Bunny Breakfast & Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 9 is a morning of fun with a light breakfast, Easter Egg hunt, pictures with the Easter Bunny, a visit from the Bryan Police Department, and more fun for the whole family! This event is free to the public and will be held at the softball fields at the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex. For more information, click here.
- Annual Easter Celebration at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum: The George Bush Presidential Library & Museum began partnering with the College Station Police Department in 1998, adding activities to the event modeled after the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. One special activity that will be returning this year is a “beeping egg” station. The eggs were built by CSPD Bomb Technicians for anyone who may be visually-impaired who might wish to participate. The event on Saturday, April 9 begins at 9:30 a.m. and includes an egg hunt, egg roll, egg toss, carnival games, face painting, kite flying, door prizes, balloon animals, complimentary refreshments and photos with the Easter Bunny, and more! This free event will be available for children ages 7 and under. For more information visit this website or call 979-691-4014.
- Easter Market: This event, hosted by the BCS Market will take place at the Bryan Ballroom on Sunday, April 10. There will be a bounce house, egg hunt, face painting, and the Easter Bunny will be hopping by! The egg hunt will start at 3pm and the market is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. You can contact 979-220-9321 or bcsmarket979@gmail.com for more information.
- Spring Photos at The Local at Lake Walk: Spring has sprung at The Local and they are celebrating with a photoshoot on Tuesday, April 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. They’ve partnered with The Polaroid Studio, Angelle’s Floral, and Ready Set Picnic to bring you special, spring themed portraits - perfect for humans and pets alike! The Polaroid Studio will be onsite taking FREE spring portraits. All you have to do is show up! Photos will be available for download within a week of the event.
- Easter Egg-stravaganza: The City of College Station invites you to hop on over to the Lincoln Recreation Center on Thursday, April 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for an Easter Egg-stravaganza. This free event will include holiday themed games and photos with the Easter Bunny. In lieu of an egg hunt, kids ages 10-and-under receive a bag filled with eggs, candy, toys, and a coloring sheet. For more information, contact the Lincoln Recreation Center at 979-764-3779 or parks@cstx.gov.
- Bring Your Own Eggs At The Children’s Museum: If you love dyeing eggs but hate the mess, then on Friday, April 15, The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley has you covered! For a $5 donation, you can bring your hardboiled eggs to the museum and they will have some fun stations set up where you can try out different dyeing techniques (and they will do the clean up!)
- Easter Eggstravaganza at Veterans Park: A&M United Methodist Church is hosting a community-wide Easter event on Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. There will be egg hunts, train rides, bounce houses, face painting, and more! Those wanting to attend can pre register by texting EASTER to 979-279-8884 or by visiting this link.
- Easter Sunrise Service at Central Park: Sponsored by Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, the sunrise service on Sunday, April 17 begins bright and early at 7:00am in Central Park. The service is followed by complimentary breakfast in the Central Park Pavilion and an Easter egg hunt for children. You can find more information about this event here.
Burleson County
- Easter Eggstravaganza: ONE Church Caldwell and the Harry P. Woodson Memorial Library are hosting an Easter event on Sunday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Davidson Creek Park soccer fields. The event will include an Easter egg hunt with more than 8,000 eggs to collect, a free book at entry, a bounce house, pictures with the Easter Bunny, and multiple Easter baskets to be raffled off! More about the event can be found here.
Grimes County
- Living in Triumph’s Easter Egg Hunt: The City of Navasota donated over 500 eggs to Living In Triumph’s Easter Egg Hunt happening on Friday, April 15 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at August Horst Park. There will be food, fun, pictures, and more!
Washington County
- Rocky Creek Fire Department’s Easter Egg Hunt: The Rocky Creek VFD is inviting everyone in the community to join them for an Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 10 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the fire station. Hot dogs and drinks will be provided, plus, there’s a rumor that Peter Cottontail might make an appearance! You can learn more about the event here.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.