Hearne restaurant celebrates milestone anniversary

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - It’s more than the food that keeps Mike and Earlene Fisher coming back to Mary’s El Alamo Café in Hearne. The couple said they eat there two to three times a week.

“The food is good, the hospitality is good, the atmosphere is wonderful,” Mike Fisher said. “You get a chance to meet old friends and stuff cause they also patronize the place.”

Besides the cheese enchiladas and American-inspired dishes like the pork chop dinner, Earlene Fisher enjoys the restaurant’s staff. The one everyone loves the most is the owner Mary Aguirre. She’s known for her enchiladas and tamales and said her secret is simply doing it her way.

“Like long years ago, people didn’t have no recipes,” Aguirre said. “They just put a little touch of this and a touch of that, tasted it, see if it’s good and let it go.”

Aguirre is celebrating 50 years of doing it her way. The restaurant owner said she never saw herself making it this far, especially since she only has a third-grade education.

“We had the 40 years, but it didn’t bother me too much,” Aguirre said. “Now 50, I said 50, that’s too much. I didn’t think I would see 50.”

Aguirre and her family have planned a celebration at the restaurant Saturday and are inviting the community to attend. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and feature a food truck, free margaritas and live music.

ONE week from today!!!! 11:00-8:00 Mariachis D J Free Margaritas Joe’s Sunset Grill Food Truck More details in a few days... Mark ur calendars! Posted by El Alamo Cafe on Saturday, April 2, 2022

“We’ll have some mariachis from Houston to come and celebrate with us,” Aguirre’s daughter Rosie Blankenship said. “We gone have a DJ. My son’s gonna have street tacos out there on the street.”

Even with all the celebration, Aguirre remains humble.

“I have thanked God every day for letting me get to this day,” Aguirre said.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.