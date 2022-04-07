Madisonville hosting music festival this Saturday
The Mudbugs and Music Festival will have music, crawfish, and fun for everyone
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Madisonville is holding their first ever Mudbugs and Music Festival on Saturday, April 9. Hilary Graham, the City of Madisonville’s Marketing Director, joined First News at Four to share more about this new event.
The festival is from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Madison County Fairgrounds. There will be live music, food, drinks, shopping, and a kids zone.
They will also have pet adoptions from 11:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m.
Graham encourages everyone to come out to Madisonville to check out the free event.
