Madisonville hosting music festival this Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Madisonville is holding their first ever Mudbugs and Music Festival on Saturday, April 9. Hilary Graham, the City of Madisonville’s Marketing Director, joined First News at Four to share more about this new event.

The festival is from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Madison County Fairgrounds. There will be live music, food, drinks, shopping, and a kids zone.

They will also have pet adoptions from 11:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m.

Graham encourages everyone to come out to Madisonville to check out the free event.

I think this event has something for everyone! Including a chance to get a new bestie while you’re there 🐶❤️ adoptable pets from 11-5 PM! Posted by City of Madisonville, Department of Marketing & Tourism on Saturday, April 2, 2022

