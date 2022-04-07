Advertisement

Madisonville hosting music festival this Saturday

The Mudbugs and Music Festival will have music, crawfish, and fun for everyone
By Megan Calongne
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Madisonville is holding their first ever Mudbugs and Music Festival on Saturday, April 9. Hilary Graham, the City of Madisonville’s Marketing Director, joined First News at Four to share more about this new event.

The festival is from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Madison County Fairgrounds. There will be live music, food, drinks, shopping, and a kids zone.

They will also have pet adoptions from 11:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m.

Graham encourages everyone to come out to Madisonville to check out the free event.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

I think this event has something for everyone! Including a chance to get a new bestie while you’re there 🐶❤️ adoptable pets from 11-5 PM!

Posted by City of Madisonville, Department of Marketing & Tourism on Saturday, April 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charges dropped for final Caldwell student accused of engaging in organized criminal activity
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden
Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will send migrants to Washington, D.C., on charter buses
The fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 18000 block of FM 2726.
Fire sweeps through large home in Washington County
Washington County house fire
Fire destroys historic Washington County home, community treasure is a total loss
Christopher Daniel Holt, Mahir Alihodizic and Eric Ross Oberholtzer
Motorcycle gang members arrested after shooting across Interstate 45 at rival gang

Latest News

A rendering of the high-speed train. (Texas Central Partners)
Several Brazos Valley counties say Texas Central Railroad delinquent on 2021 property taxes
Lack of ID numbers led to increased mail-in ballot rejections, say Brazos County elections officials
Wednesday Night Weather Update 4/6
Wednesday Night Weather Update 4/6
Craig Martin's murderer will now spend life in prison.
Family finds closure after learning who murdered loved one nearly 15 years ago